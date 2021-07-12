The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $148.25.

Several analysts have weighed in on PG shares. Citigroup cut The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 16th. UBS Group started coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $138.00 target price for the company. Finally, reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price (down from $165.00) on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 12,668 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.99, for a total transaction of $1,748,057.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 29,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,004,055.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Deborah P. Majoras sold 12,872 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.47, for a total value of $1,743,769.84. Insiders have sold a total of 2,219,280 shares of company stock worth $299,094,832 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PG. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 2.3% in the second quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 22,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,100,000 after buying an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. WealthTrust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Procter & Gamble in the second quarter valued at about $279,000. Bath Savings Trust Co boosted its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 1.5% in the second quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 36,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,906,000 after buying an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 6.3% in the second quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 48,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,575,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 7.8% in the second quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after buying an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PG opened at $136.50 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $135.48. The firm has a market cap of $334.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The Procter & Gamble has a 12-month low of $121.54 and a 12-month high of $146.92.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $18.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.97% and a return on equity of 31.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd were paid a $0.8698 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 22nd. This is a boost from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is 67.97%.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

