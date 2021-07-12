The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) PT Lowered to $250.00

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at Truist from $300.00 to $250.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Truist’s target price suggests a potential upside of 36.34% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James decreased their price target on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $305.00 to $250.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. UBS Group initiated coverage on The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $240.00 to $198.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The Scotts Miracle-Gro currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $227.89.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro stock opened at $183.36 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.91. The Scotts Miracle-Gro has a 1-year low of $136.44 and a 1-year high of $254.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.34 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $207.69.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $5.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.51 by $0.13. The Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 67.91% and a net margin of 10.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that The Scotts Miracle-Gro will post 9.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO James Hagedorn sold 24,219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.99, for a total value of $5,521,689.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,734,934.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Susan Hagedorn sold 1,386 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.42, for a total value of $337,380.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,640,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,563,856,233.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 52,498 shares of company stock valued at $12,050,147. Insiders own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 88.3% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 769.2% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 113 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 123.1% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. 63.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

