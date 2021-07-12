The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Shares Acquired by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 17.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,383 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,209 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in The Sherwin-Williams were worth $15,904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,119,323 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,516,118,000 after acquiring an additional 197,789 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in The Sherwin-Williams by 202.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,459,174 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $851,449,000 after purchasing an additional 2,314,238 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,261,162 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $926,862,000 after purchasing an additional 128,150 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in The Sherwin-Williams by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,232,297 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $905,626,000 after acquiring an additional 24,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,194,079 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $881,241,000 after acquiring an additional 269,283 shares during the last quarter. 27.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SHW stock opened at $276.22 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $278.97. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12-month low of $190.88 and a 12-month high of $293.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.46 billion, a PE ratio of 35.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.07.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.41. The Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 11.23% and a return on equity of 66.09%. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.08 earnings per share. The Sherwin-Williams’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. The Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.86%.

In other news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,744 shares of The Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.51, for a total transaction of $483,977.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SHW shares. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $800.00 target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Sunday, April 4th. boosted their price target on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $278.67 to $283.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $317.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on The Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $291.33 price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Sherwin-Williams has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $325.91.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

