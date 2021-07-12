The Trade Desk, Inc. (NYSE:TTD) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.13 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that The Trade Desk, Inc. (NYSE:TTD) will announce earnings of $0.13 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for The Trade Desk’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.12 and the highest is $0.14. The Trade Desk posted earnings of $0.09 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 44.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Trade Desk will report full-year earnings of $0.64 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.61 to $0.66. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $0.84. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for The Trade Desk.

In related news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.50, for a total transaction of $1,350,000.00.

TTD stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Monday, reaching $77.85. 3,234,831 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,183,839. The Trade Desk has a 12 month low of $40.40 and a 12 month high of $97.28.

The Trade Desk Company Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns in various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, in-app, native and social, and on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

