The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Shares Bought by CFM Wealth Partners LLC

CFM Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 485,186 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,849 shares during the period. The Williams Companies makes up 3.5% of CFM Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. CFM Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in The Williams Companies were worth $11,494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Williams Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,379,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in The Williams Companies by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,141 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of The Williams Companies by 76,365.4% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,697,100 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $74,127,000 after buying an additional 3,692,265 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL lifted its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 866,061 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $17,365,000 after acquiring an additional 29,120 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of The Williams Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $455,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WMB. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Mizuho upped their price target on The Williams Companies from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on The Williams Companies from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of The Williams Companies from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of The Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.92.

Shares of WMB stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $26.52. The company had a trading volume of 34,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,114,793. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.26 and a 1-year high of $28.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.52.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. The Williams Companies had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 13.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.43) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. The Williams Companies’s payout ratio is 149.09%.

The Williams Companies Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

