THETA (THETA) Price Hits $5.55 on Major Exchanges

THETA (CURRENCY:THETA) traded 6.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 12th. THETA has a market cap of $5.55 billion and approximately $146.06 million worth of THETA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, THETA has traded down 7.5% against the U.S. dollar. One THETA coin can currently be purchased for approximately $5.55 or 0.00016733 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

THETA Profile

THETA is a coin. Its genesis date was November 23rd, 2017. THETA’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The official website for THETA is www.thetatoken.org . The Reddit community for THETA is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . THETA’s official Twitter account is @ThetaToken

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta is a decentralized video delivery network, powered by users. The Theta mainnet was launched on March 15th, 2019 with the swap from ERC20 (Ethereum) Theta Tokens to native Theta Tokens on the Theta blockchain. To make sure that you receive your Theta Tokens on the mainnet as well as the 1:5 distribution of Theta Fuel, download the new Theta wallet for Android OS or Apple iOS and move your tokens there. “

THETA Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as THETA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade THETA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase THETA using one of the exchanges listed above.

