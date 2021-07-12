Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Thomson Corporation is a leading provider of value-added information and technology to users in the fields of law, tax, accounting, financial services, higher education, reference information, corporate training and assessment, scientific research and healthcare. “

Several other research analysts have also commented on TRI. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $109.90.

Shares of TRI opened at $101.46 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $50.29 billion, a PE ratio of 8.46, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $97.40. Thomson Reuters has a twelve month low of $66.88 and a twelve month high of $101.58.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.16. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 98.69% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Thomson Reuters will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.30%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new stake in Thomson Reuters during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Thomson Reuters by 269.3% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 373 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its stake in Thomson Reuters by 80.2% during the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 373 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Thomson Reuters by 87.7% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 398 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Thomson Reuters during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.31% of the company’s stock.

About Thomson Reuters

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

