Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $16.30 Million Stock Holdings in Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) by 18.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 718,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 109,403 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Tenaris were worth $16,297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Tenaris by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 25,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $589,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Tenaris by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,728,352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $84,596,000 after acquiring an additional 720,200 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tenaris by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,005,208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,808,000 after acquiring an additional 216,358 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Tenaris by 88.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 559,574 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,697,000 after acquiring an additional 262,196 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Tenaris during the 1st quarter valued at $1,705,000. 10.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TS. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Tenaris from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. COKER & PALMER upgraded Tenaris from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tenaris from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Tenaris from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.89.

Tenaris stock opened at $21.42 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $12.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.36 and a beta of 1.86. Tenaris S.A. has a 12 month low of $8.86 and a 12 month high of $24.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.71.

Tenaris (NYSE:TS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Tenaris had a return on equity of 1.16% and a net margin of 2.89%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tenaris S.A. will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 1st were paid a $0.28 dividend. This is a boost from Tenaris’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. Tenaris’s dividend payout ratio is presently 266.67%.

About Tenaris

Tenaris SA, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products; and provides related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers steel casings, tubing products, mechanical and structural pipes, cold-drawn pipes, and premium joints and couplings; coiled tubing products for oil and gas drilling and workovers, and subsea pipelines; and umbilical tubing products; and tubular accessories.

