Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Purchases Shares of 1,811,130 Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMD)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMD) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,811,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,328,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Viemed Healthcare by 18.1% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 13,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 2,129 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Viemed Healthcare by 7.7% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 2,245 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Viemed Healthcare by 19.5% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 29,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 4,752 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Viemed Healthcare by 283.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 316,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,212,000 after buying an additional 234,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Viemed Healthcare during the first quarter valued at about $1,180,000. 53.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VMD stock opened at $7.12 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $283.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Viemed Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.84 and a 52 week high of $11.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.35.

Viemed Healthcare (NASDAQ:VMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $28.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.00 million. Viemed Healthcare had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 37.21%. As a group, analysts expect that Viemed Healthcare, Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Viemed Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.33.

About Viemed Healthcare

Viemed Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides in-home durable medical equipment and post-acute respiratory healthcare services to patients in the United States. The company offers respiratory services and related equipment, including non-invasive ventilators; bi-level, continuous, and automatic continuous positive airway pressure (PAP) machines; and oxygen therapy, as well as services of respiratory therapists; and respiratory disease management, neuromuscular care, and oxygen therapy services.

