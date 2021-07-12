Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 17,182 Shares of Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lessened its holdings in Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 217,092 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 17,182 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 1.77% of Standex International worth $20,748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Standex International by 5.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,999,562 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $191,099,000 after buying an additional 109,942 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Standex International by 2.4% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 657,995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,885,000 after purchasing an additional 15,325 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Standex International by 8.9% in the first quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 436,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,690,000 after acquiring an additional 35,674 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Standex International by 11.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 421,338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,926,000 after acquiring an additional 41,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC raised its holdings in shares of Standex International by 3.2% in the first quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 348,185 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,276,000 after acquiring an additional 10,908 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Standex International stock opened at $93.13 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.04, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $96.90. Standex International Co. has a one year low of $51.74 and a one year high of $108.17.

Standex International (NYSE:SXI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $172.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.65 million. Standex International had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Standex International Co. will post 4.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Standex International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.51%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SXI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Standex International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $113.00 price objective (up from $110.00) on shares of Standex International in a report on Friday, May 7th.

Standex International Corporation, together with subsidiaries, manufactures and sells various products and services for commercial and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions.

