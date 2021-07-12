Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 27,247 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lowered its holdings in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 11.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 218,336 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 27,247 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Paychex were worth $21,401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PAYX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Paychex by 52.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,292,873 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,106,928,000 after buying an additional 3,874,215 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its stake in Paychex by 37.9% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 6,518,891 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $607,430,000 after buying an additional 1,792,651 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Paychex by 1.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,462,015 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $632,226,000 after buying an additional 100,707 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Paychex by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,554,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $424,370,000 after buying an additional 338,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Paychex by 1.6% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,180,209 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $213,704,000 after buying an additional 34,600 shares during the last quarter. 69.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PAYX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Paychex from $96.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Paychex from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Paychex from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Paychex from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research lifted their price target on shares of Paychex from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.35.

Shares of NASDAQ PAYX opened at $111.90 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.32 billion, a PE ratio of 36.81, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.13. Paychex, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.96 and a 1 year high of $112.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 24th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $980.02 million. Paychex had a net margin of 27.05% and a return on equity of 38.04%. The business’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.84%.

In related news, Director Joseph M. Tucci sold 26,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.56, for a total transaction of $2,666,851.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 63,392 shares in the company, valued at $6,374,699.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph M. Velli sold 3,753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.93, for a total transaction of $363,778.29. Following the transaction, the director now owns 52,619 shares in the company, valued at $5,100,359.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 143,591 shares of company stock worth $14,281,974. 11.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

