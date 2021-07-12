Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 79,110 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans reduced its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 22.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 271,063 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79,110 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $20,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWR. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,039,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,259,709,000 after acquiring an additional 2,687,751 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,131,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,492,000 after acquiring an additional 547,102 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,732,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,658,000 after acquiring an additional 311,687 shares in the last quarter. Round Table Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 99.4% during the 1st quarter. Round Table Services LLC now owns 467,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,555,000 after acquiring an additional 232,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alerus Financial NA boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 89.8% during the 4th quarter. Alerus Financial NA now owns 445,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,527,000 after acquiring an additional 210,651 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWR opened at $79.82 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $78.16. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $53.14 and a 1 year high of $79.91.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

