Thryv’s (THRY) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at William Blair

Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by analysts at William Blair in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. CJS Securities began coverage on shares of Thryv in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Thryv from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Thryv in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company.

THRY stock traded up $2.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $33.54. The company had a trading volume of 83,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 242,456. Thryv has a 1 year low of $8.10 and a 1 year high of $37.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.59. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.85.

Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $280.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.20 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Thryv will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 7,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.39, for a total transaction of $214,486.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 35,555 shares of company stock worth $935,516 in the last 90 days. 56.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Thryv by 64.1% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 71,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after buying an additional 28,075 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Thryv in the 1st quarter valued at $433,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Thryv in the 1st quarter valued at $271,000. Aristides Capital LLC acquired a new position in Thryv in the 1st quarter valued at $243,000. Finally, Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in Thryv in the 1st quarter valued at $19,879,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.22% of the company’s stock.

Thryv Company Profile

Thryv Holdings, Inc provides digital marketing solutions and cloud-based tools to the small-to-medium sized businesses (SMBs) in the United States. The company operates through three segments: SaaS (Software as a Service), Marketing Services, and Thryv International. The SaaS segment provides Thryv, an SMB end-to-end customer experience platform, which is integrated with Google; and ThryvPay, a payment solution that allows users to get paid through credit card and ACH.

