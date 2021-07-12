Thryv’s (THRY) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at William Blair

Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by analysts at William Blair in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. CJS Securities began coverage on shares of Thryv in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Thryv from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Thryv in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company.
THRY stock traded up $2.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $33.54. The company had a trading volume of 83,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 242,456. Thryv has a 1 year low of $8.10 and a 1 year high of $37.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.59. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.85.
In other news, major shareholder Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 7,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.39, for a total transaction of $214,486.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 35,555 shares of company stock worth $935,516 in the last 90 days. 56.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Thryv by 64.1% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 71,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after buying an additional 28,075 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Thryv in the 1st quarter valued at $433,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Thryv in the 1st quarter valued at $271,000. Aristides Capital LLC acquired a new position in Thryv in the 1st quarter valued at $243,000. Finally, Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in Thryv in the 1st quarter valued at $19,879,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.22% of the company’s stock.
Thryv Company Profile
Thryv Holdings, Inc provides digital marketing solutions and cloud-based tools to the small-to-medium sized businesses (SMBs) in the United States. The company operates through three segments: SaaS (Software as a Service), Marketing Services, and Thryv International. The SaaS segment provides Thryv, an SMB end-to-end customer experience platform, which is integrated with Google; and ThryvPay, a payment solution that allows users to get paid through credit card and ACH.
Read More: No Load Funds
Receive News & Ratings for Thryv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thryv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.