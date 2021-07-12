Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) Shares Sold by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC reduced its stake in Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 64,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC owned 0.28% of Titan Machinery worth $1,632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TITN. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Titan Machinery by 135.0% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Titan Machinery in the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Titan Machinery by 297.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 2,723 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Titan Machinery in the 1st quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Titan Machinery by 79.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 4,010 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TITN opened at $29.31 on Monday. Titan Machinery Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.32 and a 52 week high of $35.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market cap of $660.09 million, a P/E ratio of 24.02 and a beta of 1.78.

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.30. Titan Machinery had a net margin of 1.88% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The company had revenue of $372.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $337.65 million. Titan Machinery’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Titan Machinery Inc. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TITN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Titan Machinery from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Titan Machinery from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of Titan Machinery from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, May 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.75.

In related news, CEO David Joseph Meyer sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.02, for a total value of $3,202,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 212,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,815,905.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Tony Christianson sold 10,401 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.78, for a total transaction of $340,944.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,325 shares in the company, valued at $1,649,653.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 244,959 shares of company stock worth $7,642,105. Insiders own 15.37% of the company’s stock.

Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full-service agricultural and construction equipment stores in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and International. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH Industrial family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.

