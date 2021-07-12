Toroso Investments LLC Acquires 259 Shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 30.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,104 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of SBA Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of SBA Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 57.1% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 110 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 70.8% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 123 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of SBA Communications in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. 93.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.81, for a total transaction of $150,159.51. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,624 shares in the company, valued at $3,387,037.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.01, for a total value of $1,920,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,300 shares of company stock valued at $2,601,583. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on SBAC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on SBA Communications from $325.00 to $353.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James lifted their target price on SBA Communications from $309.00 to $346.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on SBA Communications from $313.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley raised SBA Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $321.00 to $337.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on SBA Communications in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. SBA Communications has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $326.45.

Shares of NASDAQ SBAC opened at $329.33 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $308.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.81 and a beta of 0.21. SBA Communications Co. has a twelve month low of $232.88 and a twelve month high of $332.66.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.45). The business had revenue of $548.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.79 million. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 2.99% and a net margin of 6.59%. SBA Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.14) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that SBA Communications Co. will post 9.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.58%.

About SBA Communications

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By ÂBuilding Better Wireless,Â SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses Â- site leasing and site development services.

