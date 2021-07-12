Toroso Investments LLC Has $389,000 Stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 31.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,065 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 493 shares during the quarter. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $389,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 127.6% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 223 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 291 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. 78.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ADP shares. Barclays increased their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $197.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $197.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. raised their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $190.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $190.00 to $212.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Automatic Data Processing currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $177.81.

In related news, VP Sreenivasa Kutam sold 4,583 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $916,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,008,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Joseph Desilva sold 1,316 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.29, for a total transaction of $257,001.64. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $757,725.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ ADP opened at $203.72 on Monday. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1 year low of $127.31 and a 1 year high of $203.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $86.69 billion, a PE ratio of 35.31, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $196.68.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 16.88% and a return on equity of 44.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.92 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 5.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

