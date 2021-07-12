Toroso Investments LLC Invests $313,000 in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,713 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IT. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Gartner by 7,181.4% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 359,117 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $57,527,000 after purchasing an additional 354,185 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Gartner by 358.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 101,309 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $16,229,000 after purchasing an additional 79,200 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gartner in the fourth quarter valued at $213,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Gartner in the fourth quarter valued at $181,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Gartner in the fourth quarter valued at $401,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Gartner alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on IT shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Gartner from $250.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gartner from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $266.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.67.

Shares of IT opened at $256.87 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The company has a market capitalization of $22.11 billion, a PE ratio of 45.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $235.10. Gartner, Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.86 and a 12 month high of $258.31.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 50.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Gartner, Inc. will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gartner declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, May 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, EVP Robin B. Kranich sold 4,161 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.00, for a total transaction of $973,674.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,330,756. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 6,396 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.28, for a total transaction of $1,447,286.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,312,032.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,722 shares of company stock worth $14,090,952 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Gartner Company Profile

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to research expert, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to drive organizational performance.

Recommended Story: Sell-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT).

Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.