Toroso Investments LLC Invests $345,000 in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 12,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its position in Carnival Co. & by 4,166.7% in the 1st quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Carnival Co. & by 92.9% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in Carnival Co. & by 108.8% in the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the period. Finally, ADE LLC purchased a new position in Carnival Co. & in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. 52.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger sold 88,762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.07, for a total transaction of $2,491,549.34. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,304,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,620,262.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Randall J. Weisenburger sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $2,750,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 754,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,751,637.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CCL opened at $24.26 on Monday. Carnival Co. & plc has a 1 year low of $12.11 and a 1 year high of $31.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.77.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 28th. The company reported ($1.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.61) by ($0.19). Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 6,471.63% and a negative return on equity of 38.85%. The company had revenue of $50.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.88 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Carnival Co. & plc will post -5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CCL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Carnival Co. & from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Carnival Co. & from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.87.

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

