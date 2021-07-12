Toroso Investments LLC Makes New Investment in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 29,306 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $359,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $346,847,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 281,864,852 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,452,844,000 after acquiring an additional 10,258,701 shares during the period. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,483,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 195.9% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 8,468,013 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $74,434,000 after acquiring an additional 5,606,693 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 76.0% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 11,502,939 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $140,911,000 after acquiring an additional 4,967,888 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

In related news, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 37,414 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.82, for a total value of $554,475.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 153,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,276,559.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kiersten Robinson sold 60,000 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total value of $972,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 109,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,776,994.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 112,414 shares of company stock worth $1,745,775 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on F. Wolfe Research raised Ford Motor from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Ford Motor from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Tudor Pickering began coverage on Ford Motor in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Barclays increased their target price on Ford Motor from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on Ford Motor from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Ford Motor has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.89.

F stock opened at $14.48 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.96. Ford Motor has a 1-year low of $5.74 and a 1-year high of $16.45. The company has a market capitalization of $57.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.73. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 19.04% and a net margin of 3.07%. The firm had revenue of $33.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.23) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Further Reading: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor (NYSE:F).

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.