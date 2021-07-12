Toroso Investments LLC Purchases New Shares in Churchill Capital Corp IV (NYSE:CCIV)

Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Churchill Capital Corp IV (NYSE:CCIV) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 17,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $410,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CCIV. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in Churchill Capital Corp IV during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in shares of Churchill Capital Corp IV during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Churchill Capital Corp IV during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Churchill Capital Corp IV in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in Churchill Capital Corp IV in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CCIV opened at $25.55 on Monday. Churchill Capital Corp IV has a twelve month low of $9.60 and a twelve month high of $64.86. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.59.

Churchill Capital Corp IV does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

