Toroso Investments LLC Raises Stock Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 27.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,081 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. TCI Fund Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 147.8% in the first quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 5,853,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,065,510,000 after buying an additional 3,491,166 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA acquired a new stake in S&P Global during the first quarter worth about $971,046,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in S&P Global during the fourth quarter worth about $743,879,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in S&P Global by 130.7% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,839,778 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $649,203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its position in S&P Global by 20.5% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,951,337 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,747,178,000 after purchasing an additional 843,371 shares during the last quarter. 87.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.05, for a total value of $2,653,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,467,193.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SPGI opened at $414.68 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.97. S&P Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $303.50 and a 52 week high of $419.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $391.96.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.26. S&P Global had a net margin of 32.01% and a return on equity of 490.35%. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. As a group, analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is currently 26.35%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $435.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $437.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $446.00 to $467.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $410.00 to $443.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $380.00 to $428.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $434.00.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

