Torrid Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CURV) CEO Sells $4,961,790.68 in Stock

Torrid Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CURV) CEO Elizabeth Munoz sold 252,637 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.64, for a total value of $4,961,790.68.

NYSE CURV traded down $0.17 during trading on Monday, reaching $24.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 525,135. Torrid Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $22.21 and a one year high of $28.98.

About Torrid

Torrid Holdings Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Torrid Parent Inc that operates in women's plus-size apparel and intimates market in North America. The company designs, develops, and merchandises its products under the Torrid and Torrid Curve brand names. It is involved in the sale of tops, bottoms, dresses, intimates, sleep wear, swim wear, and outerwear products; and non-apparel products comprising accessories, footwear, and beauty products.

