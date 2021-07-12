Torrid Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CURV) CEO Sells $4,961,790.68 in Stock

Torrid Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CURV) CEO Elizabeth Munoz sold 252,637 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.64, for a total value of $4,961,790.68.
NYSE CURV traded down $0.17 during trading on Monday, reaching $24.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 525,135. Torrid Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $22.21 and a one year high of $28.98.
About Torrid
