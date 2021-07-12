Total Wealth Planning LLC Decreases Stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Total Wealth Planning LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,617 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 654 shares during the period. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Total Wealth Planning LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Total Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $2,298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VT. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VT traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $104.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 97,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,024,530. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $102.77. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $76.26 and a 1 year high of $104.51.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

