Total Wealth Planning LLC Has $674,000 Position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Total Wealth Planning LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,615 shares of the company’s stock after selling 184 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF makes up approximately 0.3% of Total Wealth Planning LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Total Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 227.0% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 136,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,873,000 after buying an additional 94,476 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 120.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,427,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,416,508 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 90,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,226,000 after purchasing an additional 2,393 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $228,000.

NYSEARCA:IJJ traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $105.54. The stock had a trading volume of 9,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 482,754. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $63.88 and a 1-year high of $111.27. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $107.27.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

