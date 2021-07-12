TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Corp. (NYSE:TPGY) Major Shareholder Buys $317,458.23 in Stock

TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Corp. (NYSE:TPGY) major shareholder Light Street Capital Managemen acquired 23,887 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.29 per share, for a total transaction of $317,458.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Light Street Capital Managemen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 7th, Light Street Capital Managemen acquired 103,082 shares of TPG Pace Beneficial Finance stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.31 per share, for a total transaction of $1,372,021.42.

Shares of NYSE TPGY opened at $13.16 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.12. TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.76 and a 52-week high of $34.28.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in TPG Pace Beneficial Finance during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of TPG Pace Beneficial Finance during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TPG Pace Beneficial Finance during the first quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TPG Pace Beneficial Finance during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of TPG Pace Beneficial Finance during the first quarter valued at approximately $675,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.43% of the company’s stock.

About TPG Pace Beneficial Finance

TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

