TPG Pace Beneficial Finance (NYSE:TPGY) Shares Up 3.6% on Insider Buying Activity

TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Corp. (NYSE:TPGY)’s share price shot up 3.6% on Monday following insider buying activity. The stock traded as high as $13.65 and last traded at $13.63. 3,581 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,330,325 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.16.

Specifically, major shareholder Light Street Capital Managemen bought 23,887 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.29 per share, with a total value of $317,458.23. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.12.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. purchased a new position in TPG Pace Beneficial Finance in the 1st quarter valued at about $97,064,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in TPG Pace Beneficial Finance by 57.5% in the 1st quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 2,469,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,358,000 after purchasing an additional 901,305 shares in the last quarter. Newbrook Capital Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of TPG Pace Beneficial Finance during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,899,000. Ashford Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TPG Pace Beneficial Finance during the 1st quarter valued at about $24,028,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of TPG Pace Beneficial Finance during the 4th quarter valued at about $22,145,000. Institutional investors own 49.43% of the company’s stock.

TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

