Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO)

Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO) saw some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock traders bought 5,008 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 732% compared to the typical volume of 602 call options.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on VMEO shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Vimeo in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Truist started coverage on Vimeo in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp started coverage on Vimeo in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on Vimeo in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities started coverage on Vimeo in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.20.

Get Vimeo alerts:

Vimeo stock traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $49.86. 9,166 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,010,880. Vimeo has a fifty-two week low of $38.00 and a fifty-two week high of $58.00.

Vimeo, Inc owns and operates an online video platform for users to upload, share, and watch videos. The company's platform provides video player, collaboration, marketing, live streaming, analystics, hosting, and management solutions. It also provides Vimeo On Demand, an open self-distribution service that enables users to sell their works directly to their audiences and retain a share of the revenue after transaction costs; and Vimeo Create, a suite of tools for making social videos.

See Also: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Receive News & Ratings for Vimeo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vimeo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.