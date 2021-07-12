TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Coverage Initiated at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $128.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock.

TRU has been the topic of several other research reports. Truist upped their target price on shares of TransUnion from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of TransUnion from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of TransUnion from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TransUnion from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $111.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. TransUnion has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $114.29.

Shares of TRU stock opened at $113.84 on Thursday. TransUnion has a 52-week low of $78.02 and a 52-week high of $114.00. The firm has a market cap of $21.78 billion, a PE ratio of 54.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.02.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.14. TransUnion had a net margin of 14.45% and a return on equity of 22.42%. The business had revenue of $745.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $704.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that TransUnion will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were paid a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 25th. This is a positive change from TransUnion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.52%.

In related news, insider David E. Wojczynski sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.00, for a total value of $515,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,342,556. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.86, for a total transaction of $119,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,532 shares in the company, valued at $2,159,917.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,876 shares of company stock worth $4,878,970 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRU. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TransUnion in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of TransUnion by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 546 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of TransUnion by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 569 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TransUnion in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in TransUnion during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.99% of the company’s stock.

About TransUnion

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics, such as credit and other scores, as well as technology solutions for businesses.

