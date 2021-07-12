Treat DAO (TREAT) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $648.00

Treat DAO (CURRENCY:TREAT) traded down 6.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 12th. During the last seven days, Treat DAO has traded down 11.5% against the US dollar. One Treat DAO coin can now be bought for about $0.96 or 0.00002907 BTC on popular exchanges. Treat DAO has a total market capitalization of $963,854.89 and $648.00 worth of Treat DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003017 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001891 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.80 or 0.00044632 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38.12 or 0.00114952 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.58 or 0.00161579 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33,203.86 or 1.00131274 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $322.94 or 0.00973877 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002876 BTC.

About Treat DAO

Treat DAO’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins. Treat DAO’s official Twitter account is @treatdao

Treat DAO Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Treat DAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Treat DAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Treat DAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

