Tribe (TRIBE) Market Cap Tops $147.09 Million

Tribe (CURRENCY:TRIBE) traded down 4.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 12th. In the last week, Tribe has traded down 2.7% against the dollar. One Tribe coin can now be bought for $0.59 or 0.00001789 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Tribe has a total market capitalization of $147.09 million and approximately $2.45 million worth of Tribe was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003021 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.39 or 0.00052518 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002961 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.53 or 0.00016693 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003020 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $296.56 or 0.00895658 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000372 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00005470 BTC.

Tribe Profile

Tribe (CRYPTO:TRIBE) is a coin. Tribe’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 248,364,400 coins. Tribe’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “TribeToken is a decentralized platfrom design to bring ease and transparency to the charity industry. It uses cryptocurrency tokens to enable instant and verifiable donations. Using TribeToken users can create their own charity and donate to other charities. TRIBE is an ERC20 token on the Ethereum blockchain and is used for transactions within the TribeToken Platform. “

Buying and Selling Tribe

