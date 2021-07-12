Trims Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Target Price to $95.00

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) had its target price reduced by from $126.00 to $95.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a buy rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $82.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $126.00 to $95.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Phillips 66 from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Phillips 66 presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $87.06.

PSX opened at $82.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $36.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.69. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $86.82. Phillips 66 has a 1 year low of $43.27 and a 1 year high of $94.34.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.40) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $21.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.57 billion. Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 3.22% and a negative return on equity of 6.12%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -404.49%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 123.6% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 389 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Curi Capital bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 72.2% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 415 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.99% of the company’s stock.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

