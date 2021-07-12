TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) Position Trimmed by Polar Capital Holdings Plc

Polar Capital Holdings Plc trimmed its holdings in shares of TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,351,540 shares of the travel company’s stock after selling 182,812 shares during the period. TripAdvisor comprises approximately 1.1% of Polar Capital Holdings Plc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Polar Capital Holdings Plc’s holdings in TripAdvisor were worth $180,279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of TripAdvisor by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,722,240 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $469,170,000 after acquiring an additional 463,213 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TripAdvisor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $65,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of TripAdvisor by 241.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 37,477 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 26,507 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TripAdvisor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $23,202,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of TripAdvisor by 2,133.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 184,634 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $9,932,000 after acquiring an additional 176,369 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.21% of the company’s stock.

Get TripAdvisor alerts:

In other news, CFO Ernst 02494 Teunissen sold 1,527 shares of TripAdvisor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $62,607.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,504. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Lindsay Nelson sold 9,000 shares of TripAdvisor stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.56, for a total transaction of $392,040.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $681,365.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

TRIP stock traded down $1.30 during trading on Monday, hitting $37.59. 42,260 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,412,756. TripAdvisor, Inc. has a one year low of $18.24 and a one year high of $64.95. The stock has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a PE ratio of -14.29 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 3.05.

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The travel company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.08. TripAdvisor had a negative net margin of 78.84% and a negative return on equity of 36.74%. The firm had revenue of $123.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 55.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that TripAdvisor, Inc. will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

TRIP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of TripAdvisor from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Ascendiant Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of TripAdvisor from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays increased their target price on shares of TripAdvisor from $45.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of TripAdvisor from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of TripAdvisor in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.28.

About TripAdvisor

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform; and Experiences & Dining. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the website in 48 markets and 28 languages.

Featured Article: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP).

Receive News & Ratings for TripAdvisor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TripAdvisor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.