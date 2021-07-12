Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) Shares Acquired by Davide Leone & Partners Investment Co Ltd.

Davide Leone & Partners Investment Co Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) by 50.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 173,350 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 58,451 shares during the period. Triumph Group makes up 0.4% of Davide Leone & Partners Investment Co Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Davide Leone & Partners Investment Co Ltd. owned about 0.32% of Triumph Group worth $3,186,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Triumph Group by 115.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,420 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Triumph Group by 1,113.7% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,192 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 2,929 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Triumph Group by 125.5% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,768 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 3,767 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Triumph Group by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 7,688 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Triumph Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $148,000. 89.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Triumph Group in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Triumph Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.43.

Shares of TGI traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $19.74. The stock had a trading volume of 231 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,004,325. Triumph Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.96 and a fifty-two week high of $22.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.99.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The aerospace company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. Triumph Group had a negative net margin of 24.20% and a negative return on equity of 2.74%. The company had revenue of $466.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $437.15 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Triumph Group, Inc. will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

Triumph Group Profile

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. It operates in two segments, Triumph Systems & Support, and Triumph Aerospace Structures. The company offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, control system valve bodies, landing gear actuation systems, electronic engine controls, landing gear components and assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, main engine gearbox assemblies, geared transmissions and drive train components, main fuel pumps, fuel-metering units, primary and secondary flight control systems, and vibration absorbers.

