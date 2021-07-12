TrustSwap 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $1.19 Million (SWAP)

TrustSwap (CURRENCY:SWAP) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 11th. TrustSwap has a market capitalization of $70.82 million and $1.19 million worth of TrustSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TrustSwap coin can now be purchased for $0.80 or 0.00002326 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, TrustSwap has traded 7.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002922 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.45 or 0.00053889 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003034 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00017346 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002924 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $305.42 or 0.00892184 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000377 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00005428 BTC.

TrustSwap Coin Profile

SWAP is a coin. It launched on July 9th, 2020. TrustSwap’s total supply is 99,996,776 coins and its circulating supply is 88,930,095 coins. TrustSwap’s official Twitter account is @trustswap and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for TrustSwap is trustswap.org

According to CryptoCompare, “TrustSwap is a novel platform with several use cases. It allows employers to have payments delivered at an exact time & date to any employee through an accountable smart contract, program payment to a loved one when the owner passes away, and more. “

TrustSwap Coin Trading

