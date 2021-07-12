Tudor Pickering Boosts Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV) Price Target to C$5.50

Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV) (NYSE:AAV) had its target price hoisted by Tudor Pickering to C$5.50 in a report published on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on AAV. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and set a C$4.00 price objective on shares of Advantage Energy in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Cormark increased their price target on shares of Advantage Energy from C$5.00 to C$5.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Raymond James reissued an outperform rating and issued a C$6.50 price objective on shares of Advantage Energy in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Tudor Pickering & Holt raised their price objective on shares of Advantage Energy from C$4.00 to C$4.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Advantage Energy to C$5.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Advantage Energy presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$5.27.

TSE:AAV opened at C$5.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.30, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of C$965.02 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.00. Advantage Energy has a one year low of C$1.54 and a one year high of C$5.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$4.13.

In related news, Senior Officer Donald Craig Blackwood sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.94, for a total transaction of C$247,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 789,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,898,623.30.

Advantage Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces crude oil, and natural gas and liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of its Montney natural gas and liquids resource that includes 216 net sections of land in Glacier, Pipestone/Wembley, Progress, and Valhalla, Alberta.

