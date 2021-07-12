Tullow Oil plc (OTCMKTS:TUWOY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Tullow Oil plc (OTCMKTS:TUWOY) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TUWOY shares. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Tullow Oil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. HSBC lowered shares of Tullow Oil from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tullow Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Tullow Oil in a report on Wednesday, March 31st.

OTCMKTS:TUWOY opened at $0.35 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.35. Tullow Oil has a 12-month low of $0.08 and a 12-month high of $0.41.

Tullow Oil plc engages in the oil and gas exploration, development, and production activities primarily in Africa and South America. As of December 31, 2020, its portfolio comprised 53 licenses in 11 countries with 28 producing wells. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

