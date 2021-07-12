Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Shares Acquired by Polar Capital Holdings Plc

Polar Capital Holdings Plc raised its holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 46.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,715,598 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 867,349 shares during the quarter. Uber Technologies comprises approximately 0.9% of Polar Capital Holdings Plc’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Polar Capital Holdings Plc owned about 0.15% of Uber Technologies worth $148,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 1,553.6% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 463 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in Uber Technologies during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Tony West sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.51, for a total transaction of $328,315.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on UBER. Nomura initiated coverage on Uber Technologies in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Uber Technologies in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.31.

Shares of NYSE UBER traded down $0.81 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $48.26. The company had a trading volume of 296,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,671,740. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.48 and a twelve month high of $64.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.59.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 34.45% and a negative return on equity of 42.11%. As a group, analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -1.34 EPS for the current year.

Uber Technologies Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services and other forms of transportation services, including public transit, as well as connect riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, other stores, and delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

