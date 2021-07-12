UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 239,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 11,058 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.17% of Rayonier worth $7,726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Rayonier by 0.3% during the first quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 96,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,103,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Rayonier by 21.4% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Rayonier by 2.0% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 19,002 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in Rayonier by 0.9% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 45,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the period. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Rayonier by 1.4% during the first quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 29,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $957,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.86% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Mark R. Bridwell sold 6,166 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total value of $237,391.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 53,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,044,812. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David L. Nunes sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.02, for a total transaction of $7,604,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 236,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,990,703.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 214,670 shares of company stock valued at $8,165,384. 0.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Rayonier from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th.

Rayonier stock opened at $38.17 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 254.47 and a beta of 0.95. Rayonier Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.55 and a 1-year high of $38.98.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08. Rayonier had a net margin of 2.78% and a return on equity of 2.36%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Rayonier Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. Rayonier’s payout ratio is currently 432.00%.

About Rayonier

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of December 31, 2020, Rayonier owned or leased under long-term agreements approximately 2.7 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

