UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Grows Holdings in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,750 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 507 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Texas Roadhouse were worth $7,459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 165.8% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 311 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 37.8% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 405 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in Texas Roadhouse during the first quarter worth $46,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Texas Roadhouse during the fourth quarter worth $94,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Texas Roadhouse during the first quarter worth $109,000. Institutional investors own 89.77% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TXRH. Truist raised their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $94.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $119.00 to $111.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Texas Roadhouse from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.05.

In related news, CMO S. Chris Jacobsen sold 4,300 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.04, for a total transaction of $455,972.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 13,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,429,525.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, General Counsel Christopher C. Colson sold 259 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.03, for a total value of $26,943.77. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 1,625 shares in the company, valued at $169,048.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,438 shares of company stock worth $680,230. 4.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TXRH opened at $96.56 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a one year low of $48.02 and a one year high of $110.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.80.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $800.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $744.86 million. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 3.12%. On average, research analysts expect that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a positive change from Texas Roadhouse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. Texas Roadhouse’s payout ratio is presently 355.56%.

Texas Roadhouse Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of December 29, 2020, it operated 537 domestic restaurants and 97 franchise restaurants.

