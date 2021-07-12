UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Makes New Investment in 21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in 21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 225,849 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,295,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of 21Vianet Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VNET. Cederberg Capital Ltd acquired a new position in 21Vianet Group in the first quarter worth $233,870,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of 21Vianet Group by 1,158.4% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,328,612 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $75,214,000 after acquiring an additional 2,143,572 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of 21Vianet Group by 117.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,808,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $122,999,000 after acquiring an additional 2,059,245 shares during the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of 21Vianet Group during the fourth quarter worth $53,423,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of 21Vianet Group during the fourth quarter worth $36,329,000. 71.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 21Vianet Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. TheStreet downgraded 21Vianet Group from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. 21Vianet Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.50.

NASDAQ VNET opened at $19.74 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.86. The company has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.98 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. 21Vianet Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.57 and a 12 month high of $44.45.

21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.12). 21Vianet Group had a negative net margin of 59.54% and a negative return on equity of 49.77%. On average, equities research analysts predict that 21Vianet Group, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

21Vianet Group Company Profile

21Vianet Group, Inc, an investment holding company, provides hosting and related services to Internet companies, government entities, blue-chip enterprises, and small-to mid-sized enterprises in the People's Republic of China. It offers hosting and related services to house servers and networking equipment in its data centers, and connects them through a data transmission network.

