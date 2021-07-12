UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Purchases 4,700 Shares of Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 241,083 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Office Properties Income Trust were worth $6,635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Office Properties Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Office Properties Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $95,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Office Properties Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $110,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 570.5% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 6,658 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.77% of the company’s stock.

OPI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Office Properties Income Trust from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Office Properties Income Trust from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Office Properties Income Trust from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Office Properties Income Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Office Properties Income Trust from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Office Properties Income Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.25.

NASDAQ:OPI opened at $28.99 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.41 and a beta of 1.32. Office Properties Income Trust has a 1-year low of $17.62 and a 1-year high of $31.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 3.22.

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.46). The business had revenue of $144.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.10 million. Office Properties Income Trust had a return on equity of 2.06% and a net margin of 5.78%. Equities research analysts forecast that Office Properties Income Trust will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 26th were paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.59%. Office Properties Income Trust’s payout ratio is currently 40.82%.

OPI is a REIT focused on owning, operating and leasing properties primarily leased to single tenants and those with high credit quality characteristics such as government entities. OPI is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

