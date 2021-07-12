UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. reduced its position in shares of Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) by 24.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 477,634 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 155,872 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Urban Edge Properties were worth $7,891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Resolution Capital Ltd raised its stake in Urban Edge Properties by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 10,844,617 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $140,329,000 after buying an additional 2,180,058 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Urban Edge Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $20,510,000. Capital Growth Management LP bought a new position in Urban Edge Properties in the first quarter worth about $21,146,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Urban Edge Properties by 5.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,162,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $267,002,000 after buying an additional 859,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Urban Edge Properties in the first quarter worth about $6,228,000. Institutional investors own 92.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Urban Edge Properties from $17.25 to $18.75 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Capital One Financial downgraded shares of Urban Edge Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Urban Edge Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.94.

Shares of UE opened at $18.94 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.44 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 6.33, a current ratio of 6.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.29. Urban Edge Properties has a twelve month low of $8.99 and a twelve month high of $20.33.

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $94.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.14 million. Urban Edge Properties had a net margin of 19.35% and a return on equity of 6.35%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Urban Edge Properties will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Urban Edge Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.18%.

Urban Edge Properties

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the New York metropolitan region. Urban Edge owns 78 properties totaling 15.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

