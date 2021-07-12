UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 2,601 Shares of Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 348,741 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,601 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.14% of Element Solutions worth $6,378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Element Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 30.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Element Solutions in the first quarter worth $111,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in shares of Element Solutions in the first quarter worth $194,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 81.9% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the period. 89.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ESI opened at $23.85 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.17. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Element Solutions Inc has a 12-month low of $10.22 and a 12-month high of $24.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.67.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.06. Element Solutions had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The business had revenue of $550.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $505.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Element Solutions Inc will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. This is a positive change from Element Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. Element Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ESI shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Element Solutions from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Loop Capital increased their target price on Element Solutions from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Element Solutions to $3.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Element Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on Element Solutions to $2.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.58.

Element Solutions Profile

Element Solutions Inc produces and sells specialty chemical products the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

