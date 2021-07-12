UBS Group AG Acquires 12,106 Shares of City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO)

UBS Group AG increased its holdings in City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) by 17.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 80,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 12,106 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 0.19% of City Office REIT worth $859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of City Office REIT during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of City Office REIT during the 1st quarter valued at about $95,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of City Office REIT during the 4th quarter valued at about $102,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of City Office REIT during the 4th quarter valued at about $125,000. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new position in shares of City Office REIT during the 1st quarter valued at about $131,000. Institutional investors own 72.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Compass Point lifted their price objective on City Office REIT from $8.75 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut City Office REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of City Office REIT in a report on Sunday, June 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on City Office REIT from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on City Office REIT from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. City Office REIT presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.25.

NYSE:CIO opened at $12.24 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. City Office REIT, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.12 and a 1 year high of $12.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.93. The company has a market cap of $531.18 million, a P/E ratio of 11.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.63.

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.77. City Office REIT had a return on equity of 16.22% and a net margin of 32.78%. On average, equities research analysts expect that City Office REIT, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. City Office REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.18%.

City Office REIT

City Office REIT, Inc (NYSE: CIO) invests in high-quality office properties in 18-hour cities with strong economic fundamentals, primarily in the Southern and Western United States. At September 30, 2020, CIO owned office complexes comprising 5.8 million square feet of net rentable area (ÂNRAÂ).

