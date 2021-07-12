UBS Group AG Acquires 6,033 Shares of The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX)

UBS Group AG raised its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) by 82.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,376 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 6,033 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in The Descartes Systems Group were worth $815,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. MD Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group in the first quarter valued at about $161,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $182,000. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group in the first quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group in the first quarter valued at about $328,000. 78.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DSGX opened at $71.08 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.53 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.66. The Descartes Systems Group Inc has a twelve month low of $50.53 and a twelve month high of $71.23.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $98.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.18 million. The Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 16.35% and a return on equity of 6.64%. The company’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that The Descartes Systems Group Inc will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

DSGX has been the subject of several analyst reports. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. CIBC increased their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $63.50 to $68.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Descartes Systems Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 5th. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The Descartes Systems Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.95.

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management business process solutions that focuses on enhancing the productivity, performance, and security of logistics-intensive businesses worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable web and wireless logistics management applications, which unites a community of logistics-focused parties, allowing them to transact business.

