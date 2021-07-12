UBS Group AG Has $879,000 Stake in Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UEPS)

UBS Group AG lowered its position in Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UEPS) by 18.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 156,961 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 34,846 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Net 1 UEPS Technologies were worth $879,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of UEPS. Kabouter Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 420.0% in the 1st quarter. Kabouter Management LLC now owns 1,845,730 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490,772 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $795,000. Diametric Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $216,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $134,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 172.3% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 28,506 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 18,038 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.32% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th.

Shares of UEPS stock opened at $4.23 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $239.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.04 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.86. Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.87 and a 12 month high of $6.62.

Net 1 UEPS Technologies (NASDAQ:UEPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $28.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.92 million. Net 1 UEPS Technologies had a negative net margin of 63.25% and a negative return on equity of 34.00%. As a group, analysts forecast that Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. will post -0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Net 1 UEPS Technologies

Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc provides transaction processing services, financial inclusion products and services, and secure payment technologies in South Africa, the Republic of Korea, and internationally. It operates through three segments: South African Transaction Processing, International Transaction Processing, and Financial Inclusion and Applied Technologies.

