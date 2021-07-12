UBS Group AG Lowers Stock Position in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:TYG)

UBS Group AG reduced its stake in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:TYG) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,763 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure were worth $852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 4,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 24,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure in the 4th quarter worth approximately $131,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 55.5% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 39,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $786,000 after purchasing an additional 13,963 shares in the last quarter. 5.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tortoise Energy Infrastructure alerts:

NYSE:TYG opened at $28.37 on Monday. Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. has a 1 year low of $13.91 and a 1 year high of $31.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.16.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a $0.34 dividend. This is an increase from Tortoise Energy Infrastructure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.79%.

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Company Profile

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corporation is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the energy infrastructure sector, with an emphasis on those companies that are engaged in transporting, processing, storing, distributing or marketing natural gas, natural gas liquids (primarily propane), coal, crude oil or refined petroleum products, or exploring, developing, managing or producing such commodities.

Read More: Trading Halts Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:TYG).

Receive News & Ratings for Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tortoise Energy Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.