UBS Group Reiterates Neutral Rating for Micro Focus International (NYSE:MFGP)

UBS Group reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Micro Focus International (NYSE:MFGP) in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Micro Focus International from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $7.75.

Shares of NYSE:MFGP opened at $6.03 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.93. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Micro Focus International has a 1 year low of $2.78 and a 1 year high of $8.19.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.088 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.4%. Micro Focus International’s payout ratio is presently 9.09%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Micro Focus International during the first quarter worth $24,466,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Micro Focus International by 96.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,438,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,216,000 after purchasing an additional 706,700 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Micro Focus International by 4.3% during the first quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 418,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,217,000 after purchasing an additional 17,436 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Micro Focus International by 2,199.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 181,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 174,049 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Micro Focus International during the first quarter worth $554,000. 13.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Micro Focus International Company Profile

Micro Focus International plc engages in the enterprise software business in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, Canada, France, Japan, and internationally. The company offers infrastructure software products that are managed on a portfolio. Its product portfolio includes application modernization and connectivity, application delivery management, IT operations management, security and information management, and governance.

