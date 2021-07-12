Ulysses Management LLC Acquires 280,245 Shares of Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM)

Ulysses Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) by 100.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 560,245 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 280,245 shares during the quarter. Dime Community Bancshares comprises about 1.8% of Ulysses Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Ulysses Management LLC owned approximately 1.70% of Dime Community Bancshares worth $16,886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Dime Community Bancshares by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,183 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 197,431 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $5,949,000 after acquiring an additional 7,265 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dime Community Bancshares by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 182,420 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $5,498,000 after purchasing an additional 33,177 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Dime Community Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at about $300,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Dime Community Bancshares by 74.8% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 41,132 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 17,607 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.36% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DCOM shares. Stephens raised shares of Dime Community Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $35.00 to $38.50 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Raymond James raised shares of Dime Community Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dime Community Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Dime Community Bancshares presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.83.

Shares of NASDAQ DCOM traded down $0.25 during trading on Monday, reaching $32.14. The company had a trading volume of 553 shares, compared to its average volume of 207,292. Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.51 and a 52 week high of $35.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 1.17.

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $70.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.77 million. Dime Community Bancshares had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 11.64%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 19th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 16th. Dime Community Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.10%.

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that provides commercial banking and financial services in New York. It offers deposit products, such as savings, money market, and NOW accounts, as well as certificates of deposit, demand deposits, and other time deposits.

