Ulysses Management LLC Acquires New Position in Lux Health Tech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LUXA)

Ulysses Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lux Health Tech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LUXA) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 240,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,467,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LUXA. Wolfswood Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Lux Health Tech Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $20,540,000. Senator Investment Group LP purchased a new position in Lux Health Tech Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $15,134,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in Lux Health Tech Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $14,615,000. MYDA Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lux Health Tech Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $10,065,000. Finally, RP Investment Advisors LP purchased a new position in Lux Health Tech Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $10,060,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.85% of the company’s stock.

LUXA stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $10.00. 610 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 210,136. Lux Health Tech Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.74 and a 52-week high of $13.27. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.97.

Lux Health Tech Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

